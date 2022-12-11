FC holds free medical camp in Harnai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps Balochistan North organized a free medical camp in Harnai district of the province on Sunday.

A total of 500 local patients were examined in the medical camp, including 201 men, 97 children and 210 women. Women staff was also present in the camp to examine women patients.

Apart from free medicines in the medical camp, blood pressure test, sugar test, malaria test were also provided to the patients.