FC holds free medical camp in Kahan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Frontier Corps Balochistan organized a free medical camp in Kahan on Tuesday.

According to the handout issued by the FC, as many as 200 patients underwent checkup in the camp set up by the FC North in the Mast Tawakali area of Kohan, out of them 63 were children while 74 were women.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients hailing from different parts of the district.

Facility of Ultrasound, blood tests and surgery was available at the camp. Local people hailed the FC for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines.

They called for organizing such camps in future as well.