UrduPoint.com

FC Holds Free Medical Camp In Kahan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:19 PM

FC holds free medical camp in Kahan

The Frontier Corps Balochistan organized a free medical camp in Kahan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Frontier Corps Balochistan organized a free medical camp in Kahan on Tuesday.

According to the handout issued by the FC, as many as 200 patients underwent checkup in the camp set up by the FC North in the Mast Tawakali area of Kohan, out of them 63 were children while 74 were women.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients hailing from different parts of the district.

Facility of Ultrasound, blood tests and surgery was available at the camp. Local people hailed the FC for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines.

They called for organizing such camps in future as well.

Related Topics

Balochistan Women From Blood

Recent Stories

Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barc ..

Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barcelona to Protest Fuel Prices - ..

3 minutes ago
 Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian ..

Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 IIUI moot on Globalization and Folk Culture kicks ..

IIUI moot on Globalization and Folk Culture kicks off Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews facilities at Red Crescent ho ..

Commissioner reviews facilities at Red Crescent hospitals

3 minutes ago
 PDMA starts contingency plan for monsoon hazards, ..

PDMA starts contingency plan for monsoon hazards, risk areas

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Security Dialogue's second round to open ..

Islamabad Security Dialogue's second round to open robust debate from April 1

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.