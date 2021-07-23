UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Holds Free Medical Camp In Mohmand District

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

FC holds free medical camp in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Frontier Corps (FC) on Friday arranged one-day free medical camp at Pindyali area of Mohmand tribal district.

According to the Frontier Corps spokesperson the medical team examined 600 patients including children and women.

The medical teams also distributed free of cost medicines among the patients and the patients undergoing check-ups and treatment lauded the efforts of the Frontier Corps, he mentioned.

People praised the Frontier Corps for providing best medical facilities at their doors step in far-flung areas.

He further said that the FC would continue to conduct free medical camps in remote areas of merged districts in order to provide basic health facilities to people.

Related Topics

Women Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

56 minutes ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

2 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.