FC holds free medical camp in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Frontier Corps (FC) on Friday arranged one-day free medical camp at Pindyali area of Mohmand tribal district.

According to the Frontier Corps spokesperson the medical team examined 600 patients including children and women.

The medical teams also distributed free of cost medicines among the patients and the patients undergoing check-ups and treatment lauded the efforts of the Frontier Corps, he mentioned.

People praised the Frontier Corps for providing best medical facilities at their doors step in far-flung areas.

He further said that the FC would continue to conduct free medical camps in remote areas of merged districts in order to provide basic health facilities to people.