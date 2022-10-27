UrduPoint.com

FC Holds Free Medical Camp In Muslim Bagh

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 08:08 PM

FC holds free medical camp in Muslim Bagh

Frontier Corps on Thursday organized a free medical camp in Muslim Bagh district of Balochistan in which 1335 patients were given free medical examination and medicines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps on Thursday organized a free medical camp in Muslim Bagh district of Balochistan in which 1335 patients were given free medical examination and medicines.

An announcement said that a total of 1335 patients including 453 men, 370 children and 512 women were provided medical facilities in the camp organized by the FC.

The elders of the region appreciated the efforts of FC and requested to continue such steps in the future as well.

Related Topics

Balochistan Bagh Women Muslim

Recent Stories

China to Support Russia in Overcoming Difficulties ..

China to Support Russia in Overcoming Difficulties - Foreign Minister Wang

1 minute ago
 Academia says IIOJK already endorsed as internatio ..

Academia says IIOJK already endorsed as international issue by Impact Hallmarks

1 minute ago
 Elements maligning institutions not sincere with n ..

Elements maligning institutions not sincere with nation: Former senator

1 minute ago
 Collective efforts needed for strengthening democr ..

Collective efforts needed for strengthening democratic system: Qamar Zaman Kaira ..

1 minute ago
 Cotton factory, shops gutted

Cotton factory, shops gutted

15 minutes ago
 Female students of Hunza, Nager and Ghizer to avai ..

Female students of Hunza, Nager and Ghizer to avail facility of free ride in PIN ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.