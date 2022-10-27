FC holds free medical camp in Muslim Bagh

Frontier Corps on Thursday organized a free medical camp in Muslim Bagh district of Balochistan in which 1335 patients were given free medical examination and medicines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps on Thursday organized a free medical camp in Muslim Bagh district of Balochistan in which 1335 patients were given free medical examination and medicines.

An announcement said that a total of 1335 patients including 453 men, 370 children and 512 women were provided medical facilities in the camp organized by the FC.

The elders of the region appreciated the efforts of FC and requested to continue such steps in the future as well.