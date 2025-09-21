Open Menu

FC Holds Grand Peace Jirga In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

FC holds grand peace Jirga in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A grand jirga was organized in Mamond area of Bajaur under the auspices of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North.

The event was attended by IG FC North, civil administration, tribal elders, and a large number of locals.

Amid reports of militants’ presence, intelligence-based operations are underway in the region.

During the jirga, tribal elders and community leaders reaffirmed their resolve to sacrifice everything for the homeland and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army.

Participants paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces for peace and security. The crowd also chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan and its military.

Tribal elders and locals expressed gratitude to the army for holding the jirga and ensuring the timely return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

APP/vak

