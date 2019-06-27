UrduPoint.com
FC IG Fayyaz Hussain Visits Loralai Police Lines To Inspect Site Of Suicide Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:35 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Blaochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah Thursday visited Loralai to inspect the site of suicide attack at Police Lines, despite he lauded security forces for foiling major act of terror and killed three suicide bombers in an effective retaliation.

Police, Frontier Corps and civil administrations officials were present on the occasion, said press release issued here.

FC IG and senior officials of law enforcement agencies exchanged their views regarding collecting of evidences from the spot of suicide attack and later FC IG met security forces including police and FC personnel who had taken part in operation against suicide bombers and killed them in timely action.

He expressed lauded the security forces for foiling major act of terror who fought bravely with terrorists to save province from more precious loss of lives and praised them in this regard.

"Security forces are always giving sacrifices their lives to curb terrorist activities for ensuring protection of masses' lives and property in country and Balochistan", he said adding that today forces have proved after rendering sacrifices of their lives for defence of the country and its citizens.

He said FC and other law enforcement agencies would foil any kind of nefarious design of terrorists and maintain peace in province.

However, three suicide bombers were killed by security forces including FC and police when they were trying to enter the main gate of police lines for suicide attack which left one cop martyred and five injured the other day.

