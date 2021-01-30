FC inaugurates water filtration plant

Headquarters Frontier Corps (FC) South Saturday installed a water filtration plant in Amakhel area of district Tank to provide clean drinking water to people at their doorstep

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) ::Headquarters Frontier Corps (FC) South Saturday installed a water filtration plant in Amakhel area of district Tank to provide clean drinking water to people at their doorstep.

Sector Commander South inaugurated the water filling plant while cutting the ribbon in the presence of local elders including Chairman Amakhel Development Movement Fatihullah Kundi, General Secretary Rehmat Ali, civil society members and journalists.

Sector Commander South said that Pakistan's armed forces were not only the guardians of the borders but also facilitating people at domestic level.

He said that the installation of water filtration plant in a remote area like Amakhel by the Pakistan Army and FC Headquarters is a good initiative which is being appreciated in the public circles.

Sector Commander further said that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and FC in restoring law and order in the area are commendable in the area.

"Citizens, commuters, school students and patients coming to the hospital from dozens of villages will be able to benefit from the installation of the said plant" said Sector Commander.

The people of the area appreciated the IGFC South Major General Umar Bashir and Sector Commander South for installation of water filtration plant in the area.