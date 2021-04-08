FC inaugurates water filtration plant to facilitate masses

Headquarters Frontier Corps (FC) South Thursday installed a water filtration plant amid SOPs in Mohalla Qazianwala of district Tank to provide cold and clean drinking water to people at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Headquarters Frontier Corps (FC) South Thursday installed a water filtration plant amid SOPs in Mohalla Qazianwala of district Tank to provide cold and clean drinking water to people at their doorstep.

Sector Commander South inaugurated the water filtration plant at the presence of elders of the area.

Sector Commander South said that providing cold and clean drinking water in Holy month of Ramzan to people is a good step by FC.

He said Pakistan's armed forces were not only the guardians of the borders but also facilitating people at their doorsteps.

He said that the installation of water filtration plant is a good initiative which is being appreciated in the public circles.

Sector Commander further said that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and FC in restoring law and order in the area are commendable.

"Citizens, commuters, school students and patients coming to the hospital from dozens of villages will be able to benefit from the installation of the plant" said Sector Commander.

The people of the area including civil society member Dr Sheikh Ahsan Inqilabi appreciated the IGFC South Major General Umar Bashir and Sector Commander South for installation of more than 10 water filtration plant in the district.