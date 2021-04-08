UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant To Facilitate Masses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:03 PM

FC inaugurates water filtration plant to facilitate masses

Headquarters Frontier Corps (FC) South Thursday installed a water filtration plant amid SOPs in Mohalla Qazianwala of district Tank to provide cold and clean drinking water to people at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Headquarters Frontier Corps (FC) South Thursday installed a water filtration plant amid SOPs in Mohalla Qazianwala of district Tank to provide cold and clean drinking water to people at their doorstep.

Sector Commander South inaugurated the water filtration plant at the presence of elders of the area.

Sector Commander South said that providing cold and clean drinking water in Holy month of Ramzan to people is a good step by FC.

He said Pakistan's armed forces were not only the guardians of the borders but also facilitating people at their doorsteps.

He said that the installation of water filtration plant is a good initiative which is being appreciated in the public circles.

Sector Commander further said that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and FC in restoring law and order in the area are commendable.

"Citizens, commuters, school students and patients coming to the hospital from dozens of villages will be able to benefit from the installation of the plant" said Sector Commander.

The people of the area including civil society member Dr Sheikh Ahsan Inqilabi appreciated the IGFC South Major General Umar Bashir and Sector Commander South for installation of more than 10 water filtration plant in the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Water Law And Order Civil Society Tank From

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

21 minutes ago

Russia May Adopt Bill to Fight Domestic Abuse This ..

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Regulator Allows Clinical Trials of Cana ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police arrest 23 outlaws

2 minutes ago

Active COVID-19 cases surge to 406 in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago

US Border Apprehensions Soar By 70% in March - Cus ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.