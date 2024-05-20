Open Menu

FC KP Advances Healthcare With New Teaching Hospital In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has inaugurated the Frontier Corps Teaching Hospital in Hayatabad area, Peshawar marking a significant leap forward in healthcare provision.

According to ptv news, the 500-bed facility is equipped to cater to diverse medical needs, with round-the-clock availability of medical professionals.

Services include specialized treatment for heart conditions, rehabilitation, dental care, and specialized clinics.

Modern amenities such as emergency clinics, multiple operation theaters, and diagnostic imaging services ensure comprehensive care.

Dedicated female staff and backup generators further enhance service reliability. This development promises improved healthcare access and quality for residents in the region.

