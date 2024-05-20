FC KP Advances Healthcare With New Teaching Hospital In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:52 PM
FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has inaugurated the Frontier Corps Teaching Hospital in Hayatabad area, Peshawar marking a significant leap forward in healthcare provision
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has inaugurated the Frontier Corps Teaching Hospital in Hayatabad area, Peshawar marking a significant leap forward in healthcare provision.
According to ptv news, the 500-bed facility is equipped to cater to diverse medical needs, with round-the-clock availability of medical professionals.
Services include specialized treatment for heart conditions, rehabilitation, dental care, and specialized clinics.
Modern amenities such as emergency clinics, multiple operation theaters, and diagnostic imaging services ensure comprehensive care.
Dedicated female staff and backup generators further enhance service reliability. This development promises improved healthcare access and quality for residents in the region.
Recent Stories
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism21 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers23 minutes ago
-
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in sizzling summer23 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot23 minutes ago
-
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms23 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport28 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers28 minutes ago
-
06 stolen motorcycles recovered28 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse in Muzaffargarh32 minutes ago
-
Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane32 minutes ago
-
PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea32 minutes ago
-
Police carried out search operations in different areas32 minutes ago