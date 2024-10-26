FC KP Arranges Sports Festival For Youth In South Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) South has arranged various events for the recreation of youth in a sports festival that is underway in South Waziristan.
The grand sports festival was arranged from October 1 to November 1 in ten different places in South Waziristan.
More than 100 local teams participated in sports events of cricket, volleyball and football that continued from October 1 to October 22.
The second phase of the sports festival comprising inter-tehsil events would continue till October 29. The third phase of the sports festival that would be held in Wana includes events of tug-of-war, circus, atanr and traditional sports.
A large number of locals witnessed various sports events in the festival that was held to promote positive activities among local youth and provide them with chances for recreation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice Yahya Afridi sworn in as CJP12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel aggression against Iran: PM22 minutes ago
-
House of former senator blown up in S Waziristan42 minutes ago
-
7-day Grand Sports Gala concludes at Darra Adam Khel51 minutes ago
-
ICT police farewell ceremony honors Sub-Inspector Riaz Mekan52 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate Pakistan Cricket Team on test series win52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army hosts all KP football championship in Kohat1 hour ago
-
CM Sindh congratulates Pakistan Cricket team1 hour ago
-
AIG Investigations holds open court to address public grievances1 hour ago
-
Kyrgyzstan Ambassador meets RCCI body1 hour ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi sworn in as CJP1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 108,300 cusecs water1 hour ago