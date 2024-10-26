FC KP arranges sports festival for youth in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) South has arranged various events for the recreation of youth in a sports festival that is underway in South Waziristan.

The grand sports festival was arranged from October 1 to November 1 in ten different places in South Waziristan.

More than 100 local teams participated in sports events of cricket, volleyball and football that continued from October 1 to October 22.

The second phase of the sports festival comprising inter-tehsil events would continue till October 29. The third phase of the sports festival that would be held in Wana includes events of tug-of-war, circus, atanr and traditional sports.

A large number of locals witnessed various sports events in the festival that was held to promote positive activities among local youth and provide them with chances for recreation.