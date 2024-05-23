Open Menu

FC KP Seize Smuggled Goods Worth Rs80 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FC KP seize smuggled goods worth Rs80 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its ongoing anti-smuggling operations seized illegal commodities worth 80 million rupees with 17 suspects arrested during past few months.

The operations, which targeted the smuggling of drugs, foreign Currency, foreign goods, and arms, were carried out in several districts including Chitral, Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, and Swat, ptv reported on Thursday.

The successful operations are a significant blow to smuggling networks in the region and demonstrate the Frontier Corps' commitment to maintaining law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The crackdown on smuggling is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and reduce the flow of illegal goods and drugs in the region.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Law And Order Drugs Chitral Dir Million PTV

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

2 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

18 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

18 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

18 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

18 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

18 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan