FC KP seize smuggled goods worth Rs80 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its ongoing anti-smuggling operations seized illegal commodities worth 80 million rupees with 17 suspects arrested during past few months.

The operations, which targeted the smuggling of drugs, foreign Currency, foreign goods, and arms, were carried out in several districts including Chitral, Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, and Swat, ptv reported on Thursday.

The successful operations are a significant blow to smuggling networks in the region and demonstrate the Frontier Corps' commitment to maintaining law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The crackdown on smuggling is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and reduce the flow of illegal goods and drugs in the region.