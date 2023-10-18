Open Menu

FC, Levies Force, ANF Conduct Joint Operation Against Drugs Crop In Kalat’s Manguchar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 11:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A grand operation against drugs was launched in Kalat district by the district administration on Wednesday in which a drugs crop covering several acres was eradicated in Manguchar area of Kalat.

FC Kalat, Levies Force and Anti-Narcotics Force conducted a joint operation against the drugs crop in the area.

The anti-narcotics operation was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Kalat Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar, Wing Commander FC Colonel Muhammad Umar Assistant Commissioner Manguchar Barkat Baloch.

Deputy Commissioner Kalat Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar and Wing Commander FC Kalat Colonel Umar said in their joint statement that drugs were a scourge that was destroying our young generation, we have declared a war against the scourge of drugs, in this regard, a joint operation has been launched against the cultivation of drugs in Kalat.

The dignitaries of the area should fully support the district administration and law enforcement agencies in this work so that it is possible to uproot the scourge of drugs.

They said that creating a drug-free society was our main goal and all available resources would be used to achieve this goal.

