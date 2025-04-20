FC man martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A personnel of Frontier Corps was martyred in a terrorist firing incident in Lakki Marwat, police informed on Sunday.

The attack took place on Tajazai-Khwaja Khel road, where terrorists opened fire on a Frontier Corps (FC) man.

The martyred official, identified as Attaullah, had returned home on leave when he came under the deadly attack.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

APP/vak