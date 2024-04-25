Open Menu

FC Man Shot Dead In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

FC man shot dead in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) An official of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was shot dead by unknown motorcyclists in the Janikhel area of Bannu district on Thursday.

Police said FC personnel, Abid Ullah was on leave from duty and was on the way home after working in his fields when armed motorcyclists shot him dead.

On receiving information, the police force arrived at the scene and collected evidence for investigation. The Body of the deceased FC personnel was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal procedure.

Police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators involved in the killing.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Dead Bannu Police From

Recent Stories

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

21 minutes ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

43 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

1 hour ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

2 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

15 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

15 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan