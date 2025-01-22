FC Man Shot Dead In Tank
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An FC personnel was martyred by an unknown assailant in the Saddar police jurisdiction of Tank district on Wednesday.
Tank police informed on Wednesday that an unidentified assailant shot dead a FC personnel, identified as Raees Khan.
The local residents transported the deceased's body to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.
