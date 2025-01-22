Open Menu

FC Man Shot Dead In Tank

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

FC man shot dead in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An FC personnel was martyred by an unknown assailant in the Saddar police jurisdiction of Tank district on Wednesday.

Tank police informed on Wednesday that an unidentified assailant shot dead a FC personnel, identified as Raees Khan.

The local residents transported the deceased's body to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

1 minute ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

2 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

2 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

17 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

32 minutes ago
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

46 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

47 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

47 minutes ago
 Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

2 hours ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan