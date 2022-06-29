FC martyred soldier laid to rest

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps soldier Abdul Waheed Umrani, who was martyred in Ketch district on June 29, was buried with military honors in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

Commandant FC Kalat Scouts Zameer Dar Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kibzai, Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Jahanzeb Noor Shahwani, DSP Sikandar Jamali and other officials and citizens attended the funeral prayers.

On this occasion, the body of the martyred soldier was saluted by the FC troops and a wreath was laid on the grave.

The martyr was buried with full military honors and the national flag was hoisted on his grave.

Abdul Waheed Umrani, embraced shahadat last night.