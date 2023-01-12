FC, Million Smile distribute winter bags among needy people

Frontier Corps Balochistan, in collaboration with non-government organization Million Smile Foundation, on Thursday distributed winter bags to the needy people of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Frontier Corps Balochistan, in collaboration with non-government organization Million Smile Foundation, on Thursday distributed winter bags to the needy people of Balochistan.

In view of the growing cold weather in Balochistan, as many as 260 winter bags were distributed among the needy people of Mach, Ab-e-gum and Kolpur areas of Balochistan.

The winter bags included mattresses, warm blankets, pillows, warm hats and other items.

The aim of the distribution of winter bag was to provide relief to the poor and needy people who do not afford to buy these items.