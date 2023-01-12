UrduPoint.com

FC, Million Smile Distribute Winter Bags Among Needy People

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 10:13 PM

FC, Million Smile distribute winter bags among needy people

Frontier Corps Balochistan, in collaboration with non-government organization Million Smile Foundation, on Thursday distributed winter bags to the needy people of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Frontier Corps Balochistan, in collaboration with non-government organization Million Smile Foundation, on Thursday distributed winter bags to the needy people of Balochistan.

In view of the growing cold weather in Balochistan, as many as 260 winter bags were distributed among the needy people of Mach, Ab-e-gum and Kolpur areas of Balochistan.

The winter bags included mattresses, warm blankets, pillows, warm hats and other items.

The aim of the distribution of winter bag was to provide relief to the poor and needy people who do not afford to buy these items.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Poor Buy Million

Recent Stories

Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premat ..

Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premature Shutdown of Engine - Compa ..

5 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With Biden, Wants to Discuss Issues ..

6 minutes ago
 Subsidized flour stalls set up in Larkana

Subsidized flour stalls set up in Larkana

6 minutes ago
 Former England batter Ballance makes winning Zimba ..

Former England batter Ballance makes winning Zimbabwe debut

6 minutes ago
 Biden on defensive over classified documents

Biden on defensive over classified documents

6 minutes ago
 US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensiti ..

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensitive Materials - House Speaker M ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.