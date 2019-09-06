FC observes Defense, Martyrs day with national zeal

Frontier Corps (FC) and Swat Scouts Friday held an impressive ceremony at Warsak to observe Martyrs and Defense Day and paid rich tributes to martyrs of the armed force who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) and Swat Scouts Friday held an impressive ceremony at Warsak to observe Martyrs and Defense Day and paid rich tributes to martyrs of the armed force who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

IG FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan was the chief guest who highlighted the matchless sacrifices of armed forces and paid glowing tributes to those Jawans who laid down their lives for the defense of country.

The chief guest said that peace in the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was result of the supreme sacrifices of Martyrs of the armed forces.

He said that Pakistan's armed forces had not and would not refrain from any sacrifice for the defense of the motherland.

He said the nation and the armed forces foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in 1965 and currently they had also achieved success in war against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps were continuing with their successful stories and had kept traditions of the proud and brave ancestors alive by offering great sacrifices and defeating terrorism.

He added that embracing martyrdom by 839 Jawans of Frontier Corps and 126 of Swat Scouts in this war on terror was a testament to this effect.

He said that Pakhtuns were proud of the sacrifices rendered by Jawans of Swat Scouts for the protection of country.

He said that Defense Day was observed every year under auspices of Pak Army and Frontier Corps where bereaved families were also invited to highlight and commemorate sacrifices of those martyrs.

He added the Day refreshed memories of sacrifices of the Jawans of the armed forces which they made for sake of the country.

He said the country was passing through difficult time and the external elements were using different tactics to harm our country, but he added it was responsibility of each citizen and Jawan of Armed forces of the country to foil designs of those inimical forces and defend our motherland.

Special prayers were also offered for the shuhda and floral wreaths were laid on the martyred monument.

On the occasion, students of Frontier Corps Public school sang national songs highlighting the matchless sacrifices of armed forces and those laid down their lives for the defense of country.

Besides bereaved families of the martyrs, members of the civil society, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan and other members of the Provincial Assembly including tribal districts were present on the occasion