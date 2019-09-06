UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Observes Defense, Martyrs Day With National Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:26 PM

FC observes Defense, Martyrs day with national zeal

Frontier Corps (FC) and Swat Scouts Friday held an impressive ceremony at Warsak to observe Martyrs and Defense Day and paid rich tributes to martyrs of the armed force who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) and Swat Scouts Friday held an impressive ceremony at Warsak to observe Martyrs and Defense Day and paid rich tributes to martyrs of the armed force who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

IG FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan was the chief guest who highlighted the matchless sacrifices of armed forces and paid glowing tributes to those Jawans who laid down their lives for the defense of country.

The chief guest said that peace in the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was result of the supreme sacrifices of Martyrs of the armed forces.

He said that Pakistan's armed forces had not and would not refrain from any sacrifice for the defense of the motherland.

He said the nation and the armed forces foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in 1965 and currently they had also achieved success in war against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps were continuing with their successful stories and had kept traditions of the proud and brave ancestors alive by offering great sacrifices and defeating terrorism.

He added that embracing martyrdom by 839 Jawans of Frontier Corps and 126 of Swat Scouts in this war on terror was a testament to this effect.

He said that Pakhtuns were proud of the sacrifices rendered by Jawans of Swat Scouts for the protection of country.

He said that Defense Day was observed every year under auspices of Pak Army and Frontier Corps where bereaved families were also invited to highlight and commemorate sacrifices of those martyrs.

He added the Day refreshed memories of sacrifices of the Jawans of the armed forces which they made for sake of the country.

He said the country was passing through difficult time and the external elements were using different tactics to harm our country, but he added it was responsibility of each citizen and Jawan of Armed forces of the country to foil designs of those inimical forces and defend our motherland.

Special prayers were also offered for the shuhda and floral wreaths were laid on the martyred monument.

On the occasion, students of Frontier Corps Public school sang national songs highlighting the matchless sacrifices of armed forces and those laid down their lives for the defense of country.

Besides bereaved families of the martyrs, members of the civil society, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan and other members of the Provincial Assembly including tribal districts were present on the occasion

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Martyrs Shaheed Swat Provincial Assembly Civil Society From

Recent Stories

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forc ..

3 minutes ago

Quran Khawani held for martyrs of 1965 War, Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

BJP govt pursuing blind law in Occupied Kashmir: C ..

3 minutes ago

Defense Day observed in North Waziristan

3 minutes ago

Russia to Provide Gas to China Via Power of Siberi ..

2 seconds ago

Rich tributes paid to martyrs of country's armed f ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.