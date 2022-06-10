FC organize free medical camp in Bolan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ghazaband Scouts of the Frontier Corps (North) Balochistan organized a free medical camp in Mach area of district Bolan.

Handout issued by FC on Friday said that during the two-days medical camp over 3000 patients underwent checkup in the camp set up by the FC in the Civil Hospital Mach.

Of them 1439 were children while 876 were women.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients hailing from different parts of the district. Facilities of ultrasound, blood tests and surgery were available at the camp.

Local people hailed the FC for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines. They called for organizing such camps in future as well.