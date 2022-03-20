UrduPoint.com

FC Organizes Firing Shooting Show Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 12:40 AM

FC organizes Firing Shooting show competition

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps Zhob Militia on Saturday organized a Firing Shooting show competition in connection with Pakistan Day in Sherani.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Frontier Corps (FC) Zhob Col. Sameer Ahmed said that shooting was an excellent art and there was a lot of talent for shooting among the youth and tribes of Zhob and Sherani, said a press release.

He said FC Zhob had organized a show on the occasion of Pakistan Day to encourage the teams, saying that the people of Zhob and the tribes love their homeland. In future such competitions will be held, he added.

The shooting show was participated by expert shooters Civil FC, the tribal elders of the city and Levies teams.

At the end Commandant Zhob Militia Col Sameer Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Zhob Jarullah Jalalzai distributed cash prizes and shields among the winners.

