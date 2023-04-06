FC organizes free eye camp in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :A free eye medical camp was organized in Combined Military Hospital Zhob with the joint cooperation of the Pakistan Army and Al-Shifa Eye Trust, officials sources said.

"During the eye camp, more than 1,400 patients were treated free of charge, out of which 57 patients underwent cataract surgery, while 412 patients were provided with spectacles and free medicines," a handout issued by ISPR on Thursday said.

It noted that doctors and paramedical staff also provided a free examination to teachers and children of Army Public Schools and Federal Government Schools.

A large number of patients including men, women and children benefited from the medical camp.

"Pakistan Army is always trying to bring health facilities to the doorstep of the people in the backward areas of Balochistan," the handout further read.