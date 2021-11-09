UrduPoint.com

FC Organizes "one Day With Pakistan Armed Forces" For Students

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:34 PM

A day-long special ceremony titled "one day with Pakistan Armed Forces" was organized by Sector Commander Frontier Corps (FC) South and 25 Sindh Regiment Pakistan Army for students here on Tuesday

In the start of the function, Commanding officer of the25 Sindh regiment along with students laid a wreath at the memorial of martyrs.

The special ceremony was also attended by Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig, 25 Sindh Regiment Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan, District Police Chief Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, dignitaries of the area, students of religious seminaries and schools from across the district, local journalists, teachers and other security officials, said a press release.

Students of religious seminaries and schools paid glowing tribute in their speeches and national anthems to the sacrifices made by Pakistan Armed Forces for the security and prosperity of the country.

An exhibition of weapons was also arranged at the sideline of the ceremony, followed by an activity of firing for children at the firing range. The students were also briefed about the Pakistan Army working.

Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig said that youth role is very important in the development and prosperity of the country, adding that youth is an important asset for the country.

He said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan and FC South will not spare any sacrifice for the survival, development and prosperity of the country.

He said that Pakistan is the fort of islam, adding that in the development and prosperity of this fort, the Armed Forces of Pakistan will always remain ready and at forefront.

At the end of the ceremony, Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam distributed prizes among the students for best performances.

25 Sindh Regiment Lt. Col. Sher Alam Khan, Commanding Officer, also addressed the gathering and urged the students to move forward in pursuit of education so that the country can move towards development and prosperity.

The students thanked Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Mohammad Baig and 25 Sindh Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam for organizing a colorful event aiming to pay homage to the martyred national heroes.

Special prayers were also offered at the end of the ceremony. The participants and students also chanted slogans 'Pakistan Army Zindabad", and "Pakistan Zindabad".

