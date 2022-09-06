UrduPoint.com

FC Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs On Pakistan Defence Day In Kohlu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 07:09 PM

FC pays rich tribute to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day in Kohlu

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochsitan Maiwand Rifles paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs on the occasion of celebrating Pakistan Defence Day on Tuesday in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochsitan Maiwand Rifles paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs on the occasion of celebrating Pakistan Defence Day on Tuesday in Kohlu.

Wing Commander Maiwand Rifles Lt Col Muqtada Hussain visited the grave of martyred Lt Jahangir Marree and laid floral wreath.

Youth Forum President Masri Khan Marree was also with him on this occasion.

Lt. Col. Muqtada Hussain met the family of Shaheed and paying tribute to the great sacrifice of Jahangir Marree said that the history of our beloved country Pakistan was full of sacrifices since the establishment of Pakistan till today, the descendants have made eternal sacrifices that could never be forgotten.

He said that today our brave and courageous armed forces have retaliated to the aggression of the enemy many times saying that nn that day, in spite of being outnumbered and lacking in war equipment, there was a great display of faith and bravery.

Our Army and Air Forces became a leaden wall for the defense of the motherland by uprooting the enemy's footsteps, he said.

Meanwhile, the officers of FC Maiwand Rifles reached the graves of Shaheed Justice Nawaz Marree, Martyr Mir Gul Khan Marree, Martyr Mir Changaiz Marree, Martyr Mir Alam Zeb Marree and other civilians, Levies, Police and FC martyrs and offered prayers for all martyrs.

Later, he also met the families of martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Kohlu Family All Defence Day

Recent Stories

Iqra Cricket Academy inaugurated at Iqra Universit ..

Iqra Cricket Academy inaugurated at Iqra University North Campus

5 minutes ago
 Defence Day celebrations held at F-7/4 girls colle ..

Defence Day celebrations held at F-7/4 girls college

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 accused of murder, attempt to murd ..

Police arrest 3 accused of murder, attempt to murder cases

5 minutes ago
 India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-1 ..

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19

9 minutes ago
 Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

9 minutes ago
 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.