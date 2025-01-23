FC personnel martyred in firing incident in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) An FC personnel was martyred by unidentified armed assailants here in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station.

According to police, FC personnel as named Ehsanullah, was present in Gomal bazaar area on a leave at his hometown, when some unidentified gunmen opened fire at him.

As a result, he was martyred.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the body to a hospital. The Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to trace the unidentified attackers.

APP/akt