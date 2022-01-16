FC provides free medical check up to 300 patients in Zhob

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North held a free medical camp at Wakeel Sector near Afghan Border area of Zhob district on Sunday.

According to a press release issued here, on the instructions of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North, a free medical camp was organized by Frontier Corps' zhob Militia where more than 300 patients including women, children and male were treated under the supervision of specialist doctors including lady doctors and they were provided free medicines.

The patients were also tested for sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol through laboratory in the medical camp.

Such free medical camps would be held in backward and remote areas of the province by FC Balochistan with an aim to provide medical facilities to the people at their doorstep who deprived of basic medical amenities.

Local tribesmen and patients thanked Frontier Corps Balochistan North for providing health treatment facilities to common men in the areas which is positive sign of local patients.