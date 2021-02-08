UrduPoint.com
FC Provides Medical Treatment To Sick Afghan Solider

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

FC provides medical treatment to sick Afghan solider

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The medical team of Frontier Corps North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday provided medical treatment to sick Afghan soldier in its border camp on a request of Afghan Army near Bajaur district.

According to an official, Afghan army on its check post near bordering area with Bajaur district requested for providing medical aid to sick soldier in emergency.

The Pakistani forces on humanitarian basis accepted the Afghan army request and provide complete treatment to sick solider, Salahuddin and returned him when his condition improved.

The officials of Afghan Army thanked Frontier Corps North for providing timely medical treatment of its soldier.

More Stories From Pakistan

