FC provides Qingqi to land-mine affectee of Waziristan

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Major General Azhar Iqbal Abbasi has given a Qingqi (raksha) to a land-mine victim Ikhtiar Mehsud here on Saturday.

Sector Commander Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig has given the key of Qingqi to Ikhtiar Mehsud to financially support his family.

Brig Naiknam expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and asked for fully support.

Ikhtiar Mehsud thanked IG FC Major General Azhar Iqbal Abbasi and Sector Commander Tank for support in this difficult situation.

He said that I have also been fitted artificial foot with the help of IG FC Azhar Iqbal Abbasi.

While covering the incident members of Mehsud Press Club thanked IG FC for cooperating the war and terror affectees of the area.

It is worth mentioning here that Ikhtiar Mehsud was hit by land-mine in his hometown of Tehsil Khesur tribal district South Waziristan in December 2018 when he was cutting wood.