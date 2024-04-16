FC Seizes Prohibited Items, Drugs During Extensive Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In a series of coordinated efforts across Chitral, Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and Swat, the Frontier Corps North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has conducted extensive operations to curb smuggling activities.
These operations targeted the trafficking of drugs, Currency, and various foreign commodities, including food items, household appliances, clothing, tires, auto parts, and modern arms.
The recent operations resulted in the successful confiscation and destruction of 42 metric tons of prohibited items, such as cigarettes, paan, chaliya, and foreign medicines. Additionally, the Frontier Corps intercepted six kilograms of illegally smuggled gold from Afghanistan, along with a significant amount of foreign currency.
In the fight against narcotics, the Frontier Corps seized a total of 5100 kilograms of various drugs, which have been handed over to relevant authorities for legal proceedings. These operations have led to the apprehension of 104 individuals involved in criminal activities, with legal actions initiated against them.
Frontier Corps North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to combat smuggling activities and maintain peace and security.
