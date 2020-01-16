FC services despite limited resources immensely valuable: Ijaz Shah

Federal Interior Minister, Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah Thursday said that Frontier Constabulary despite limited resources has rendered immensely valuable services for the security of the motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Interior Minister, Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah Thursday said that Frontier Constabulary despite limited resources has rendered immensely valuable services for the security of the motherland.

"To see this valiant force I am totally confident that the security of our country is in safe hands", he said while refereeing to Frontier Constabulary.

Addressing recruits, at Frontier Training school, Shabqadar, Charsadda after passing out parade, the Interior Minister said, concentrated efforts would be made to address issues of Frontier Constabulary relating to salaries, pension, Sui-gas and electricity during next fiscal year.

He said the jawans of Frontier Constabulary were defending our borders at the cost of their lives adding those who shed an evil eye towards us would be given a befitting response. Reforms made in Frontier Constabulary have yielded much positive results and our FC was stronger than ever.

"There is no doubt that our FC jawans by maintaining high level of discipline and strong commitment for their profession have set highest standards of gallantry and bravery for ensuring writ of the law and defense of the motherland",he said.

Referring to the sacrifices of FC troops in the line of duty, the Interior Minister said that 365 officers and jawans of the force have laid down their lives for the cause of the nation.

He said since 1913 the brave jawans of Frontier Constabulary were rendering matchless sacrifices for upholding the honor and prestige of the country adding the whole nation hold their services in high esteem.

He congratulated the passing out recruits of FC force on successful completion of their professional and modern training and expressed the hope that they would follow the footprints of their predecessors and perform their duty tirelessly and with high commitment.