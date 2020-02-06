FC set up free medical camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) has set up free medical camp at Roghani Road near Chaman area of Qilla Abdullah district on Thursday.

According to FC spokesman, on the special directives of Inspector General of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, the free medical camp was organized by FC doctors, where they treated needy patients including children, women and male and provided them medicines free of cost at the camp.

Frontier Corps Chaman's Commandant Colonel Khuram Javeed and Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Salman Feroz visited the camp and reviewed provision of facilities.

They also met with people, saying that FC Balochistan was taking measures to provide healthcare facilities to those people who were affected by snowfall and rain hit areas.

FC officials said free medical camp would be established in respective areas, aiming to provide treatment facilities to needy people free of cost, beside rations were also being provided to common people.

Local people also appreciated efforts of FC officials, doctors and personnel in this regard.