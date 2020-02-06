UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Set Up Free Medical Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:17 PM

FC set up free medical camp

Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) has set up free medical camp at Roghani Road near Chaman area of Qilla Abdullah district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) has set up free medical camp at Roghani Road near Chaman area of Qilla Abdullah district on Thursday.

According to FC spokesman, on the special directives of Inspector General of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, the free medical camp was organized by FC doctors, where they treated needy patients including children, women and male and provided them medicines free of cost at the camp.

Frontier Corps Chaman's Commandant Colonel Khuram Javeed and Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Salman Feroz visited the camp and reviewed provision of facilities.

They also met with people, saying that FC Balochistan was taking measures to provide healthcare facilities to those people who were affected by snowfall and rain hit areas.

FC officials said free medical camp would be established in respective areas, aiming to provide treatment facilities to needy people free of cost, beside rations were also being provided to common people.

Local people also appreciated efforts of FC officials, doctors and personnel in this regard.

Related Topics

Balochistan Road Male Chaman Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Min ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Corruption/Malpractices category added to Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves &#039;Code of Conduct ..

1 hour ago

Kashmir solidarity week held in FGEI

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.