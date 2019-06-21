UrduPoint.com
FC Set Up Free Medical Camp In Dera Bugti

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:27 PM

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan organized a day-long free medical camp at Loti Zain area of Dera Bugti district and treated around 200 patients suffering from various diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan organized a day-long free medical camp at Loti Zain area of Dera Bugti district and treated around 200 patients suffering from various diseases.

According to FC spokesperson, the free medical camp was arranged on the special directives of Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, where the FC both male and females doctors examined the patients including women and children and provided them medicines free of charge.

Despite providing facility of laboratory tests in the medical camp, some minor surgeries were also performed.

FC Balochistan has been organizing medical camps in remote and backward areas of Balochistan for provision of basic health facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, people appreciated the FC regarding provision healthcare facilities to them in establishing free medical camp.

