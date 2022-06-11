UrduPoint.com

FC Set Up Free Medical Camp In Zhob

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 07:43 PM

FC set up free medical camp in Zhob

Frontier Corps (North) organized a free medical camp in the Killi Saleh area of the Zhob district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (North) organized a free medical camp in the Killi Saleh area of the Zhob district on Saturday.

According to FC spokesman, on the special directive of IGFC Balochistan (North), the FC Zhob militia set up the free medical camp where 387 patients including 131 women, 161 children along with men were examined.

The FC specialist doctors also provided free-of-cost medicines to the patients during treatment in the camp.

Despite, Lab tests, X-ray, and other facilities were provided to the patients in the camp.

The people of the area appreciated the efforts of FC for organizing the free medical camp saying that such important measures would be continued for the treatment of needy patients.

Related Topics

Balochistan Zhob Women

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Man held for displaying weapons on social media

Man held for displaying weapons on social media

4 minutes ago
 Rs. 3.27mln scholarship distributed among 111 mino ..

Rs. 3.27mln scholarship distributed among 111 minority students

4 minutes ago
 Punjab to present annual budget on June 13

Punjab to present annual budget on June 13

4 minutes ago
 Five injured in land dispute, police arrests five ..

Five injured in land dispute, police arrests five accused

6 minutes ago
 Man, son shot dead in Lahore

Man, son shot dead in Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.