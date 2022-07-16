UrduPoint.com

FC Set Up Free Medical Camp To Prevent Recent Cholera Outbreak In Zhob

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) established a one-day free medical camp for patients in collaboration with Civil Health Department to prevent cholera outbreak at District Headquarters Hospital Zhob on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) established a one-day free medical camp for patients in collaboration with Civil Health Department to prevent cholera outbreak at District Headquarters Hospital Zhob on Saturday.

According to detail, more than 100 patients including women, children and men were treated by expert doctors in the medical camp despite free medicines were also provided to the patients.

The objective of the Free Medical Camp was to provide free medical facilities to the rural population living away from health facilities, as well as free consultation, treatment, medicine and diagnosis.

Local people appreciated the goodwill of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) and thanked FC Balochistan.

