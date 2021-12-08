UrduPoint.com

FC Sets Up Free Medical Camp In Killa Saifullah

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North held a free medical camp at Daulatzai near Afghan Border area of Killa Saifullah district on Wednesday.

According to the press release issued here, on the instructions of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North, a free medical camp was organized by Frontier Corps' Killa Saifullah Scouts where more than 650 patients including 340 women and 110 children were treated under the supervision of specialist doctors including lady doctors and the patients were provided free medicines.

The patients were also tested for various diseases including blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol through laboratory in the medical camp.

Such free medical camps would be held in backward and remote areas of the province by FC Balochistan with an aim to provide medical facilities to the people at their doorstep who deprived of basic medical amenities.

Local tribesmen and patients thanked Frontier Corps Balochistan North for providing health treatment facilities to common men in the areas which is positive sign of local patients.

