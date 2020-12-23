UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC SHS Awards Scholarships To Eighteen Students Of Gomal University

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

FC SHS awards scholarships to eighteen students of Gomal university

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) ::As many as eighteen high performing students of Gomal University Tank campus were awarded study scholarships by the Frontier Corps' Sector Headquarter South (SHS).

A ceremony was arranged in this regard at FC SHS on Wednesday attended by the University academicians, students and FC officials.

Addressing the students, Commander FC SHS said that in line with the special directives of IG FC South, multiple initiatives were being undertaken for promotion of the youth and empowerment to enable them to contribute towards the national cause.

He said that there was no dearth of sporting talent in the youth of Tank and tribal district South Waziristan and different sports events were successfully organized by the FC SHS to further polish this talent.

Dr Anwaar, Shah Khalid and other academicians and students of the university applauded the humanitarian services of PAK Army and Frontier Corps and hoped the scholarships would help the students of the least developed area to complete their studies more effectively.

On the occasion, Sector Commander gave away scholarship checks to the 18 deserving and high performing students from different departments of the university.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Army Sports Tank Gomal From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

few seconds

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

15 minutes ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

30 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

30 minutes ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.