FC soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed in Kharan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :A soldier of Frontier Crops Balochistan Friday embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Hulmerg area of Kharan district, Balochistan where two terrorists were killed; involved in various acts of violence and terrorism in the area.

The two terrorists were involved in various acts of violence and terrorism were killed and a significant quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release issued here.

During the exchange of fire, one brave soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Sepoy Fida ur Rehman, resident of Mastuj, Chitral embraced martyrdom (shahadat).

The ISPR news release said that the security forces were fully committed to defend motherland against the nefarious designs of such inimical elements and shall protect the hard earned peace and stability in Balochistan, even at any cost.