FC Soldier Khan Waiz Laid To Rest With Military Honors In Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The funeral prayer of Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier Khan Waiz, son of Shamreez Sunday was offered with full military honors in Abbottabad.
Khan Waiz, a young soldier from the village of Kasaki in Abbottabad, was martyred in a terrorist attack on an FC convoy in Quetta.
Displaying exceptional bravery, he fought alongside his fellow soldiers before making the ultimate sacrifice.
His funeral was held in his ancestral village, Kaski Khurd, where he was laid to rest with military honors.
Thousands of mourners, including local dignitaries and people from all walks of life, attended the ceremony to pay their last respects.
The atmosphere was filled with grief as tearful eyes bid farewell to the fallen hero.
