FC South Arranges 2-week Sports Festival In S Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Frontier Corps (FC), South in collaboration with the Sports Department has arranged a sports festival for the youth of South Waziristan.

According to the district administration on Friday, the sports festival will continue till October 26 wherein competitions of various games including cricket, volleyball, football, tug of war and other sports will be held.

The event was aimed at promoting healthy activities among the youth of South Waziristan and providing them a platform to showcase their skills in the sports field.

The event will also provide a refreshing atmosphere to the youth besides an activity to be enjoyed by the local spectators.

The festival organized at Scouts Stadium has brought together scores of local youths from different sports disciplines who were seemed much enthusiastic and passionate to take part in their favorite games.

