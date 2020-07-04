FC South distributes 40 sewing machines among widows

Frontier Corps South distributed 40 sewing machines among widows under Khattak Scouts in Sub-Division Jandola here on Saturday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Frontier Corps South distributed 40 sewing machines among widows under Khattak Scouts in Sub-Division Jandola here on Saturday.

Commandant Khattak Scouts Colonel Mazhar Hussain distributed 40 sewing machines among widows of different areas including Jandola, Kari Wam, Khargi and Manzai.

He said the sewing machines would help the widows to earn at their door step. He said their children would stood on foot after receiving the sewing machines.

Colonel Mazhar Hussain said FC South had already distributed cash and rations among more than six thousands poor people in Tank and Sub-Division Jandola.