FC South Distributes Free Flour Bags Among Poor People In South Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:51 PM

The Frontier Corps South continued distribution of free flour bags among poor and deserving people of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Frontier Corps South continued distribution of free flour bags among poor and deserving people of South Waziristan.

Free flour (atta) bags were distributed among deserving people at Wana, Azam Warsak, Makeen, Ladha and Sarrogha.

Inspector General, Frontier Corps South, Major General Azhar Iqbal Abbasi said that FC was standing with people of the area in this hour of difficulty.

He said FC South was playing an important role in creating awareness among people for their protection against coronavirus.

In next phase, more free atta bags would be distributed among people of Angor Ada, Shakai and Sararogha.

The areas elders thanked FC officials for provision of free atta to poor people.

