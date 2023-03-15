UrduPoint.com

FC South, District Health Dept Organize Free Medical Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Frontier Corpse Headquarter (South) and the district health department organized a free medical camp at remote area Khaisraye TSD to provide health services to people deprived of basic health facilities.

According to a press release, the FC headquarter South has not only played a role in the restoration of peace but also working for the welfare of humanity in far-flung areas.

At the camp, the expert Doctors of Pakistan Army and Health Department Tank including Medical specialists, Children specialists, and lady health workers provided free treatment facilities to the people.

Over 442 patients were provided with free medicines after check-up.

The elders and people of the areas highly praised Pak-Army and FC South for conducting free medical camps.

They termed it a very good initiative by FC Headquarter South and Health Department Tank.

Earlier, the FC South conducted free medical camps in other areas which are commendable efforts to serve humanity.

On the occasion, the people of the area also prayed for the success of Pakistan Armed Forces and chanted slogans including "Pakistan Zindabad", "FC Zindabad" and "Pak-Army Zindabad".

