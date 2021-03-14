FC South hands-over financial assistance to poor Cancer patient

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) South Headqaurter on Sunday handed-over financial assistance to poor Cancer patient Fazal Rehman here at Gara Nowrang village district Tank. Taking immediate notice of news report regarding the illness of a poor person suffering from Cancer, Sector Commander FC South directed FC personnel to reach the poor patient house for providing financial assistance.

The patient was in depression due extreme poverty as he was unable to start his treatment.

The patient and his family thanked Inspector General FC South Major General Omar Bashir and Sector Commander South after getting financial assistance.