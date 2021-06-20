FC South holds medical camp at Sur Gher

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) ::Frontier Corps (FC) headquarter Sunday organized a free medical camp here at a remote area Sur Gher (Red Hill) of district Tank.

The FC South headquarter has not only restored peace also working for the welfare of the tribesmen in far flung areas.

The experts doctors of Pakistan Army including Medical specialist, Children specialist and lady health workers provided treatment to the large number of visitors at camp.

More than 260 patients have provided free medicines after check-up. The elders and people of the areas highly praised FC South and Sector Commander for conducting free medical camps. They termed it a very good initiative by FC Headquarter South and Sector Headquarter.

Earlier, FC South conducted free medical camps in other areas which were commendable efforts to serve humanity.