FC South Inaugurates Another Mega Multi-purpose Water Project In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 04:35 PM

FC South inaugurates another mega multi-purpose water project in Tank

With the special support of Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters, a mega multi-purpose drinking water project was inaugurated at "Korr Qila", a remote area of Tank district

With the special support of Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters, a mega multi-purpose drinking water project was inaugurated at "Korr Qila", a remote area of Tank district.

Sector Commander South formally inaugurated the project which would benefit more than 5,000 people of three different villages.

In addition to restoring lasting peace in Tank, FC South and the Pakistan Army are committed for taking concrete steps to promote sports and public welfare activities.

The inaugural ceremony was held at "Korr Qila" attended by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Khattak, AAC Yousuf, DSP Rural Hussain Ghulam Bangash, elders, Civil Administration Officers and civil society members. The ceremony was also attended by journalists, dignitaries and local people.

Local elders were quite appreciative of the people's welfare initiatives and said FC South and Pakistan Army have restored peace in the region and were taking special measures for its development and prosperity in order to resolve the problems of the common man at their doorstep.

The FC South had initiated clean drinking water project and so far nearly 20 clean drinking water schemes inaugurated in the various areas of Tank. It may be mentioned here that acute water shortage was a longstanding problem being faced by the people of various localities in Tank that was addressed by the FC South.

The elders of the area said that mega water scheme would provide clean drinking water to the local residents for which Inspector General FC South Major General Muhammad Munir and Sector Commander South deserve great appreciation.

