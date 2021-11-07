FC South inaugurates mega water supply scheme at village Kot Murtaza Gomal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) South Headquarters on Sunday inaugurated mega water supply scheme here at Kot Murtaza village, Gomal area of Tank district.

Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam, Muhammad Baig was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of newly established water filtration plant.

According to details, More than 5,000 people from four villages including Kot Murtaza, Kot Ghulam, Kot Nawaz and Gardez will benefit from the above mega drinking water scheme.

The ceremony was also attended by local elders administration officers, civil society representatives and local journalists.

On the occasion, Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig said that FC South and the Armed Forces of Pakistan were taking special steps for the restoration of peace in the region as well as development and prosperity of the areas.

He said that FC South would provide clean drinking water in the area under its auspices and to sustain sports activities so that the youth of the area should take part in healthy activities.

He said that Pakistan Army and FC South would not spare any sacrifice for the peace and prosperity of the areas.

Local elders highly praised the installation of water supply scheme, saying that it was very good initiative by FC South and Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig.

Local elders thanked and appreciated the the efforts of Inspector General FC South and Sector Commander South and expressed the hope that FC South and the Armed Forces of Pakistan would continue to take practical steps for the welfare of public.