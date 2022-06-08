UrduPoint.com

FC South Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 07:14 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad and CO 25 Sind on Wednesday inaugurated a water filtration plant installed with the support of Headquarter Frontier Corps (FC) South at Main Jamia Mosque, Burki Abad.

The inaugural was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Khateeb Jamia Mosque, representatives of district administration, and a large number of locals.

The residents appreciated the Headquarter FC South for installing the water filtration plant from where a large number of people will get clean drinking water.

