FC South Inaugurates Water Filtration Plants At Civil Line Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

FC South inaugurates water filtration plants at Civil Line Mosque

Eputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, Muhammad Kabir Afridi and Commanding Officer 25 Sind, inaugurated a clean drinking water filtration plants here at Mohallah Civil Line Masque, installed by Frontier Corps (FC) South Headquarter

TANK, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, Muhammad Kabir Afridi and Commanding Officer 25 Sind, inaugurated a clean drinking water filtration plants here at Mohallah Civil Line Masque, installed by Frontier Corps (FC) South Headquarter.

Speaking on the occasion the DC said people of District Tank were facing acute water shortage, adding, FC intended to install more such plants in the city.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by civil society members, CO 25 Sindh Regiment, DSP Headquarter Inam Gandapur, SHO City Gul Wali Khan, district administration officials and people of the locality.

People praised FC South for installing drinking water filtration plants in various localities.

They said Pakistan armed forces and FC South had always been at the forefront for serving the suffering humanity, adding that the role of Pakistan Army and FC Headquarters South in restoring lasting peace remained exemplary.

They appreciated the efforts of Inspector General FC South Major General Muhammad Munir and Sector Commander South for the installation of water filtration plants.

It is to be mentioned here that FC South so far installed 19 filtration plants in the district.

