FC South Installs 13th Clean Water Filtration Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

FC South installs 13th clean water filtration plant

District administration with the collaboration of FC South inaugurating the 13th clean drinking water filtration plant here at Qutab Colony on Wednesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration with the collaboration of FC South inaugurating the 13th clean drinking water filtration plant here at Qutab Colony on Wednesday.

People of District Tank were facing acute water shortage; they highly praised FC South for installing drinking water filtration plants in various areas of the tank.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by civil society, CO 25 Sindh, Assistant Commissioner Hameed Afridi, DSP Rural Hussain Ghulam, SHO City Sabtain Khan, local journalists, district administration officials and people of the locality.

People appreciated the efforts of Inspector General FC South Major General Umar Bashir and Sector Commander South for the installation of water filtration plants.

More Stories From Pakistan

