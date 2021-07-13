FC South installs 15th water filtration plants in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Sector Commander South Brig Naik Naam of Frontier Corps South on Tuesday Inaugurated 15th clean drinking water filtration plants at Faqir Baba Shrine Ama Khail and Khargai Check post Tank.

People of District Tank highly praised FC South for installing drinking water filtration plants in various areas of the tank.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of civil society and elders of the area.

The local people said that Pakistan armed forces and FC South have always been at the forefront for serving the humanity, adding that the role of Pakistan Army and FC Headquarters South in restoring lasting peace has been exemplary.

The local elders termed it a good initiative, saying that with the installation of the said filtration plants, a large number of peoples, worshipers and citizens belonging to different neighborhoods will benefit from cold and clean drinking water.

They appreciated the efforts of Inspector General FC South Major General Umar Bashir and Sector Commander South on the installation of water filtration plants.