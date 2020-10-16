Frontier Corp Headquarters South has installed a huge water filtration plant near the stadium here to provide clean drinking water to the citizens and players of the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) ::Frontier Corp Headquarters South has installed a huge water filtration plant near the stadium here to provide clean drinking water to the citizens and players of the district. Sector Commander South and Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi here Friday inaugurated the water filtration plant.

The DC paid homage to Sector Headquarters South for taking this step for the welfare of local people and sports persons.

During the inauguration ceremony, Sector Commander South, Deputy Commissioner Tank M.Kabir Afridi and president Daman Shahri Tanzeem Tank Zaman Bettani cut the ribbon.

On this occasion Commanding officer Gomal Scouts, TMO Tank M.Faizan Khan Marwat, GS Pakistan journalists association tank Javed Arain, Nawabzada Wahab Khan and large numbers of people were also present.

The citizens and players admiring the Pakistan Army said that the force was not only the protector of borders but also engaged public welfare relief work. They said a water filtration plant by the FC headquarters was indeed good initiative and expressed gratitude over the step.

The filtration plant would run round the clock and provide clean water to the citizens without any interruption.